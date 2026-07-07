McLaren's M6GT supercar finally arrives after 60 years of wait

Historical significance

The M6GT's history

Though McLaren became a road-car manufacturer with the F1 in 1992, its founder had long wanted to enter this segment. The M6GT was born out of that ambition. Despite never making it to production, the prototype was loved by McLaren so much that he partnered with British automaker Trojan to make it a reality. However, his untimely death during a test drive in England halted the project.