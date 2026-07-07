McLaren's M6GT supercar finally arrives after 60 years of wait
What's the story
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has successfully recreated the M6GT, a road-going supercar that was originally envisioned by Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. The car is based on an M6A race car chassis and uses original body molds that were modified for a more refined look. The finished product will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Historical significance
The M6GT's history
Though McLaren became a road-car manufacturer with the F1 in 1992, its founder had long wanted to enter this segment. The M6GT was born out of that ambition. Despite never making it to production, the prototype was loved by McLaren so much that he partnered with British automaker Trojan to make it a reality. However, his untimely death during a test drive in England halted the project.
Reconstruction process
How the new MSO-built coupe was created
The new M6GT is an "authentic" one-off coupe, built from scratch by MSO using original body molds and reference materials from the company archives. It combines restored parts with newly built components to stay as true as possible to McLaren's original vision. The build started with an M6A race car chassis, after which MSO created new bodywork from original molds found in the UK.
Specifications
It gets a period-accurate Chevy V8 engine
The recreated M6GT is powered by a period-accurate small-block Chevy V8 engine and a five-speed manual gearbox. The MSO specialists hand-fabricated several components including the roll hoop, rear frame-support structure, internal clam reinforcement, and wiring harness. They also restored the original M6GT suspension. The interior features custom green vinyl seats and a gear knob made from hand-turned walnut wood.
Design homage
Design and color scheme
The recreated M6GT is painted in a custom shade called Colnbrook White, in honor of the factory where Bruce honed his proposal for a McLaren road car. The white-over-green color scheme pays homage to the livery of the first-ever McLaren F1 car, the 1966 M2B. This design was also honored by McLaren with a special livery for its F1 cars at last weekend's British Grand Prix.