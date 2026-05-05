McLaren's new track-only supercar is a lightweight V6 powerhouse
What's the story
McLaren has unveiled its latest track-only car, the MCL-HY GTR. The vehicle is a derivative of the brand's new FIA WEC Hypercar, which will compete in the 2027 season. However, unlike its Le Mans-ready sibling, this one ditches the hybrid powertrain for a lighter and more powerful V6-only setup. The GTR is meant exclusively for McLaren's wealthiest clients.
Engine
The race car produces around 720hp
The MCL-HY GTR's powertrain is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, producing some 720hp. The removal of the Motor Generator Unit (MGU) system has further reduced weight from the race car, which has a minimum curb weight of 1,030kg. This means that the GTR should easily weigh less than the 1,000kg mark. Notably, McLaren claims that its MCL-HY FIA Hypercar produces up to 697hp at the rear wheels with its combustion engine and hybrid MGU setup.
Design process
It sits on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis
The MCL-HY GTR is the result of a "first-of-its-kind collaboration" between McLaren's racing and automotive divisions. Both versions were developed simultaneously on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. The next step is to start track testing of the Hypercar-spec variant this month, ahead of its racing debut in 2027. Deliveries of customer cars will start by late next year.
Customer benefits
Customers will get access to a 2-year driving program
Along with the purchase of a GTR, customers also get access to a two-year, six-event track driving program on international circuits. McLaren will provide a pit crew and professional driver coaching during these events. The exact pricing details of the track car are not disclosed yet but it is expected to be much more expensive than the W1 model which starts at $2.1 million before options.