McLaren's new track-only supercar is a lightweight V6 powerhouse

McLaren has unveiled its latest track-only car, the MCL-HY GTR. The vehicle is a derivative of the brand's new FIA WEC Hypercar, which will compete in the 2027 season. However, unlike its Le Mans-ready sibling, this one ditches the hybrid powertrain for a lighter and more powerful V6-only setup. The GTR is meant exclusively for McLaren's wealthiest clients.

Engine The race car produces around 720hp The MCL-HY GTR's powertrain is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, producing some 720hp. The removal of the Motor Generator Unit (MGU) system has further reduced weight from the race car, which has a minimum curb weight of 1,030kg. This means that the GTR should easily weigh less than the 1,000kg mark. Notably, McLaren claims that its MCL-HY FIA Hypercar produces up to 697hp at the rear wheels with its combustion engine and hybrid MGU setup.

Design process It sits on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis The MCL-HY GTR is the result of a "first-of-its-kind collaboration" between McLaren's racing and automotive divisions. Both versions were developed simultaneously on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. The next step is to start track testing of the Hypercar-spec variant this month, ahead of its racing debut in 2027. Deliveries of customer cars will start by late next year.

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