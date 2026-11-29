McLaren sues Gordon Murray over S1's F1 3 seat layout
McLaren is taking its former chief designer, Gordon Murray, to court, claiming his new S1 model borrows too much from its legendary F1 model.
The big issue? Both cars feature that three-seat setup with the driver in the middle, a signature F1 detail McLaren wants to protect.
McLaren cites legacy, Murray readies defense
McLaren says defending the F1's design is about honoring its legacy and looking out for fans and owners.
This case follows a recent Dutch judge's ruling that the BYD Ti7 was to be banned from sale in the EU due to copyright infringement, after a suit was filed by Land Rover.
Meanwhile, Murray, who helped create the original F1 before starting his own company, is getting ready to defend his side in court.