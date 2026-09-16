McLaren to build 1st SUV after £500m Abu Dhabi investment
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McLaren, famous for its sleek sports cars, is gearing up to build an SUV for the first time.
Backed by a £500 million investment from new owner CYVN Holdings in Abu Dhabi, this big move could mean 1,000 new jobs and possibly a new factory in Sheffield.
SUV aims to double McLaren sales
This SUV is central to McLaren's plan to bounce back and double its sales, especially by appealing to Formula One fans.
COO Michael Straughan calls it "critical" for their growth.
The SUV will compete with luxury giants like Bentley and Aston Martin.
Plus, CEO Nick Collins says it's perfect for anyone who loves McLaren but needs more space than a supercar offers.