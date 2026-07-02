McMurtry Automotive unveils $1.3 million Speirling pure track-only electric hypercar
McMurtry Automotive just revealed the Speirling Pure, a $1.3 million track-only electric hypercar that's all about speed and cutting-edge tech.
With 986hp from twin rear motors, it rockets from 0-97km/h in just 1.55 seconds.
Only 100 will be built, and it's set to race in events like GT1 Sports Club and Global Time Attack.
Speirling Pure uses downforce-on-demand fans
This EV packs a big 100-kWh battery for up to 50km of full-speed racing, with recharge times between 20 and 60 minutes depending on the charger.
Its wild "Downforce-on-Demand" fan system generates over 1996kg of grip, even when standing still!
The production version is almost entirely new compared to its prototype, featuring upgraded cooling, enhanced motors, and a carbon-fiber monocoque that meets global racing standards while giving drivers more room inside.
You can catch its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed or Monterey Car Week this year.