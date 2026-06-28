McMurtry teases Speirling, pure track-only electric hypercar limited to 100
McMurtry just dropped a teaser for the Speirling Pure, an electric hypercar that's all about speed and tech.
Only 100 of these will ever exist, each costing £995,000 before destination and handling (over $1.3 million at current exchange rates).
Deliveries are set for late 2026, and this machine is built purely for the racetrack.
Underfloor fan creates downforce at standstill
The Speirling Pure uses a unique underfloor fan system that creates massive downforce, even when standing still, helping it stick to the track at crazy speeds.
It weighs just 1297kg but can handle up to 3 g in corners and hit 306km/h.
The 100-kWh battery gives you about 20 minutes of full-on GT3 race pace before you need a quick recharge (just 25 minutes with a fast charger).
Plus, it's roomy enough for tall drivers and is cleared for US and European racing series.
If you want extra help on race day, there's even an option for factory support.