McMurtry teases Speirling, pure track-only electric hypercar limited to 100

Underfloor fan creates downforce at standstill

The Speirling Pure uses a unique underfloor fan system that creates massive downforce, even when standing still, helping it stick to the track at crazy speeds.

It weighs just 1297kg but can handle up to 3 g in corners and hit 306km/h.

The 100-kWh battery gives you about 20 minutes of full-on GT3 race pace before you need a quick recharge (just 25 minutes with a fast charger).

Plus, it's roomy enough for tall drivers and is cleared for US and European racing series.

If you want extra help on race day, there's even an option for factory support.