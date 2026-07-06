Meet Bentley's first EV, Torcal

Technical specifications

Bentley's 1st EV will be built on PPE architecture

The Torcal will be built on the same PPE architecture as other EVs like the Porsche Cayenne. This is a departure from its British rival Rolls-Royce, which chose a two-door coupe for its first EV. The design of the new model is expected to be similar to that of the EXP 15 concept unveiled last year.