Meet Bentley's first EV, Torcal
What's the story
British luxury carmaker Bentley has announced the name of its first electric vehicle (EV) - the Torcal. The company has been working on this model for some time now, with sightings of test runs in the Arctic Circle and at Germany's Nurburgring race track. The name 'Torcal' is derived from El Torcal de Antequera, a stunning limestone rock formation in Spain.
CEO's statement
Torcal will set new benchmarks in automotive industry
Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley chairman and CEO, said the new Torcal "sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters and may just be the most considered car in our history." He also emphasized on the brand's legacy of creating cars with effortless performance, outstanding comfort, exquisite British handcraftsmanship using natural materials. The Torcal will be built at Bentley's Crewe factory in England as part of Volkswagen Group.
Technical specifications
Bentley's 1st EV will be built on PPE architecture
The Torcal will be built on the same PPE architecture as other EVs like the Porsche Cayenne. This is a departure from its British rival Rolls-Royce, which chose a two-door coupe for its first EV. The design of the new model is expected to be similar to that of the EXP 15 concept unveiled last year.