Meet GR Yaris Morizo RR, Toyota's wildest hot hatch yet

Toyota has unveiled a new version of its popular hot hatch, the GR Yaris Morizo RR, at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The special edition comes with exclusive features such as a carbon fiber rear wing, special paint job, bronze wheels, and specially tuned suspension. However, only 100 units will be made available in each of the European and Japanese markets.

Special edition GR Yaris Morizo RR: A tribute to Akio Toyoda The GR Yaris Morizo RR is a brainchild of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, who goes by the name Morizo. His experience at the 2025 Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race inspired this special edition. Each car comes with unique features such as Gravel Khaki paint job and bronze wheels with yellow-painted brake calipers. The carbon fiber rear wing was developed based on the race car design.

Cabin details Interior features of the GR Yaris Morizo RR The interior of the Morizo-spec GR Yaris is a treat for motorsport enthusiasts. It features a smaller-diameter steering wheel covered in microsuede, unique paddle shifters, and modified steering-wheel controls for rally action. Yellow stitching adds a pop of color to the otherwise monochrome cabin. A serialized plate commemorating each car's place in this limited-production run is also included.