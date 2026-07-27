Mercedes-Benz bids adieu to AMG A45 S with 'Final Edition'
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has launched a special 'Final Edition' of its AMG A45 S, marking the end of an era for one of the most powerful hot hatches on the market. The new model comes with a range of cosmetic and aerodynamic upgrades that set it apart from its predecessors. The A45 S Final Edition is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that produces an impressive 416hp and 500Nm torque.
Design
Matte finish paint and blacked-out badging
The A45 S Final Edition features a matte finish Mountain Gray Magno paint from the Manufaktur color palette.
It also gets black door handles, matte 19-inch wheels, and black brake calipers.
The rear badging is blacked out while mirror caps and quad exhaust tips get the same treatment.
Yellow exterior accents and a silver chrome fuel filler cap provide contrast to this special edition model.
Interior upgrades
The car gets AMG Aerodynamics Package
The A45 S Final Edition also gets the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which includes a more aggressive front splitter and a larger rear spoiler.
It comes with front canards and a high-gloss black diffuser for improved aerodynamics.
The interior of this special edition car is almost identical to that of the Limited Edition, with yellow exterior accents carried over into the cabin.
Performance
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds
The A45 S Final Edition retains the same powertrain as its predecessors, with no changes under the hood.
It features an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with variable torque distribution for the rear axle.
The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 270km/h.
In the UK, Mercedes-Benz is selling this special edition model at a price tag of £67,965.