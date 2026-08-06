Mercedes-AMG launches GT 53 electric 4-door with 503-mile range
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Mercedes-AMG just introduced the GT 53 four-door coupe, its new entry-level electric model.
This dual-motor ride puts out a strong 536hp and hits 0 to 97km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230km/h.
Its standout feature? A seriously impressive range, up to 809km on a single charge.
Mercedes-AMG 332-mile charge and simulated roar
The GT 53 isn't just quick on the road, it's quick to recharge too, adding up to 534km in about 10 minutes.
For those who miss engine sounds, it uses 16 microphones and more than 100 measurements to recreate that classic AMG roar in Sport+ mode, complete with simulated gear shifts.
Look out for its US debut in early 2027.