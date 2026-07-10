Mercedes-AMG's CLA 45 goes electric
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new AMG CLA 45, a fully electric model that replaces its combustion-powered predecessor. The new-gen vehicle is based on the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric introduced in 2025 and comes in both sedan and Shooting Brake variants. The AMG version packs a powerful tri-motor setup for an impressive performance, making it a significant addition to the automaker's lineup.
Specifications
The new AMG CLA 45 can deliver up to 680hp
The new AMG CLA 45 features a 94kWh LFP battery that powers three electric motors - one on the front axle and two on the rear. The setup delivers a combined peak output of 680hp and a continuous output of 612hp, along with an impressive torque of up to 1,759Nm. The front motor can also disconnect during steady driving for improved efficiency, allowing the new AMG CLA to function as a RWD car.
Performance
It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds
Despite weighing just under 2.3 tons, the sedan version of the new AMG CLA can go from 0-100km/h in a claimed three seconds. The Shooting Brake variant does the same in 3.2 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h but can be increased to an impressive 270km/h with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Features
It offers 7 drive modes and supports DC fast charging
The new AMG CLA comes with seven drive modes and an adaptive sports suspension for a customized driving experience. It also features an AMGFORCE S+ driving mode that mimics the sound of Mercedes-Benz's 'M139' 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, including gear shifts, artificial power interruptions, and haptics in the seats. The sedan version offers a WLTP-tested range of 670km while supporting up to 330kW DC fast charging for quick top-ups on the go.
Design
The new AMG CLA 45 features an aggressive body kit
The new AMG CLA 45 sports a more aggressive body kit with a bespoke grille section, redesigned bumpers, wider fenders and side skirts, and a large rear diffuser. It rides on standard 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inchers are optional) and gets larger brakes as well. The sedan variant also comes with an active deploying rear spoiler while the Shooting Brake variant gets a roof-mounted spoiler for added style and performance.