Mercedes-AMG's CLA 45 goes electric

Specifications

The new AMG CLA 45 can deliver up to 680hp

The new AMG CLA 45 features a 94kWh LFP battery that powers three electric motors - one on the front axle and two on the rear. The setup delivers a combined peak output of 680hp and a continuous output of 612hp, along with an impressive torque of up to 1,759Nm. The front motor can also disconnect during steady driving for improved efficiency, allowing the new AMG CLA to function as a RWD car.