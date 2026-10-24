Mercedes-AMG unveils 2026 GT electric SUV, GT 63 produces 2,000Nm
Mercedes-AMG just dropped its 2026 GT Electric SUV, bringing serious electric power to the iconic GT lineup.
Unveiled on October 24, this all-electric ride still packs AMG's signature punch, especially in the GT 63 variant, which delivers a wild 2,000 Nm of torque.
It's a big step for AMG toward sustainable performance without losing that sporty edge.
Coupe silhouette and triple screen cabin
The SUV grabs attention with its sleek coupe silhouette, bold LED headlights, and an illuminated grille.
Inside, you get a triple-screen dashboard (including a huge 14-inch infotainment display), carbon-fiber accents, and sporty AMG seats.
For extras, there's a Burmester 4D sound system for music lovers, a photochromatic glass roof for cool vibes, plus top-tier safety features like advanced driver-assistance systems and multiple airbags, all wrapped up in one high-tech package.