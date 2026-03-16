Mercedes, Audi to hike car prices by 2% from April Auto Mar 16, 2026

Heads up if you're eyeing a luxury car: Mercedes-Benz India and Audi India are bumping prices by up to 2% across all models starting April 1, 2026.

The main reasons: the rupee losing value against the euro and rising input costs.

Mercedes had already done a similar price hike earlier this year.