Mercedes, Audi to hike car prices by 2% from April
Heads up if you're eyeing a luxury car: Mercedes-Benz India and Audi India are bumping prices by up to 2% across all models starting April 1, 2026.
The main reasons: the rupee losing value against the euro and rising input costs.
Mercedes had already done a similar price hike earlier this year.
Currency swings and cost pressures are the main reasons
Mercedes-Benz India's vice president Brendon Sissing put it simply: "Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2% across our portfolio," mainly because of currency swings and ongoing cost pressures.
Audi's brand director Balbir Singh Dhillon echoed this, pointing to higher costs and exchange rate issues.
BMW, JLR, and Volvo haven't announced similar price hikes yet
As of now, BMW India, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Car India had not announced comparable price hikes.
Both Mercedes and Audi say they're trying to keep things as fair as possible for buyers while keeping their businesses steady.