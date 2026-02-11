Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 53 debuts with 449hp inline-six engine
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the AMG GLC 53 in both Coupe and SUV styles, blending speed with smart tech.
Thanks to a thoroughly updated 3.0L turbo inline-six engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, you get 443 to 449hp and a wild 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.2 seconds.
What else is new?
You're looking at a car loaded with features: nine-speed auto transmission, all-wheel drive, five drive modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual; Drift Mode is offered optionally via the AMG Dynamic Plus package), rear-axle steering, and adaptive dampers for smooth rides.
The outside pops with 21-inch forged wheels and LED headlights; inside, there's a big digital display setup, Burmester sound system, panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance tech.
It will cost you a pretty penny
If it lands in India, expect it to cost more than the outgoing AMG GLC Coupe 43 (which is ₹99.85 lakh).
This model replaces older trims worldwide as Mercedes shifts toward hybrid power—until an electric version arrives in 2027.
Engineering tweaks like overboost torque bursts (up to 640Nm briefly) and deeper exhaust notes make this one feel extra sporty without losing that luxury vibe.