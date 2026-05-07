Mercedes-Benz bringing AMG GLC 53 Coupe to India next year

GLC 53 inline-six up to 449hp

Under the hood, you get a powerful 3.0-liter inline-six engine with hybrid tech, delivering up to 449hp and extra torque thanks to overboost and a hybrid boost system.

The AMG GLC 53 Coupe also debuts Drift Mode for SUVs, rear axle steering, adaptive dampers, and five driving modes.

With carbon-fiber accents and bold alloy wheels, it's designed for both style and serious performance, raising the bar above its predecessor when it lands in India.