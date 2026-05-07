Mercedes-Benz bringing AMG GLC 53 Coupe to India next year
Mercedes-Benz is set to bring the AMG GLC 53 Coupe to India in the second half of next year, marking the first six-cylinder version of the second-generation GLC.
First shown globally in February 2026, this sporty coupe packs a mild-hybrid turbo-gasoline engine that does 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds (pretty quick for an SUV).
GLC 53 inline-six up to 449hp
Under the hood, you get a powerful 3.0-liter inline-six engine with hybrid tech, delivering up to 449hp and extra torque thanks to overboost and a hybrid boost system.
The AMG GLC 53 Coupe also debuts Drift Mode for SUVs, rear axle steering, adaptive dampers, and five driving modes.
With carbon-fiber accents and bold alloy wheels, it's designed for both style and serious performance, raising the bar above its predecessor when it lands in India.