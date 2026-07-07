Mercedes-Benz bringing GLB EV to India with 631km range
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Mercedes-Benz is bringing its new GLB EV to India, after its global debut in December 2025.
This compact luxury SUV can seat five or seven people and promises a solid range of up to 631km on a single charge, making it a practical pick for city life or road trips.
GLB EV offered in 2 trims
You'll get two versions: the single-motor GLB 250+ (272hp) and the dual-motor GLB 350 4MATIC (353hp).
Both pack an 85 kWh battery with super-fast charging: just 10 minutes can add up to 260km of range.
The design stays close to the classic GLB look but adds slick LED lights, illuminated stars on the grille, and a high-tech interior with an AI-powered MBUX Superscreen.