Mercedes-Benz bringing GLB EV to India with 631km range

GLB EV offered in 2 trims

You'll get two versions: the single-motor GLB 250+ (272hp) and the dual-motor GLB 350 4MATIC (353hp).

Both pack an 85 kWh battery with super-fast charging: just 10 minutes can add up to 260km of range.

The design stays close to the classic GLB look but adds slick LED lights, illuminated stars on the grille, and a high-tech interior with an AI-powered MBUX Superscreen.