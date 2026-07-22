Mercedes-Benz brings AMG E 53 PHEV to India July 23

With the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, you get up to 612hp in Race Start mode: enough for a wild 0 to 100km per hour dash in just 3.8 seconds.

The car features a wider front track, adaptive suspension, and multiple drive modes for comfort or sportier feels.

Inside, it's all about luxury: think AMG sports seats, huge displays (12.3-inch driver and 14.4-inch touchscreen), a panoramic sunroof, and Burmester audio.

Expected price? Around ₹2 crore to ₹2.2 crore, putting it right up there with the BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera.