Mercedes-Benz brings AMG E 53 PHEV to India July 23
Mercedes-Benz is bringing the AMG E 53 PHEV sedan to India on July 23, 2026.
This sporty hybrid pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with a big battery, putting out a hefty 585hp and 750 newton-meters of torque.
You can even drive it over 100km using just electric power (pretty cool for city runs).
AMG E 53 Dynamic Plus 612hp
With the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, you get up to 612hp in Race Start mode: enough for a wild 0 to 100km per hour dash in just 3.8 seconds.
The car features a wider front track, adaptive suspension, and multiple drive modes for comfort or sportier feels.
Inside, it's all about luxury: think AMG sports seats, huge displays (12.3-inch driver and 14.4-inch touchscreen), a panoramic sunroof, and Burmester audio.
Expected price? Around ₹2 crore to ₹2.2 crore, putting it right up there with the BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera.