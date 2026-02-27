Mercedes-Benz CLA EV debuts in India: Is it worth buying
Mercedes-Benz just dropped its second-gen CLA Electric in India, replacing the A-Class Limousine, EQA, and EQB.
The CLA 250+ packs an 85kWh battery and a single rear motor (272hp/335Nm), zipping from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.
The CLA EV offers a range of over 790km
You get a seriously impressive WLTP range of 792km.
The car is roomy (4723mm long) with aerodynamic styling (Cd of just 0.21), plus there's plenty of space—405L boot and a handy frunk up front.
Inside, there's a big 14-inch touchscreen, massaging seats, panoramic sunroof, Burmester speakers, eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS safety tech, and more.
The CLA EV will take on BYD Seal
At around ₹65 lakh (estimated ex-showroom), the CLA EV offers luxury vibes and nearly 800km range—pretty tempting for anyone eyeing electric rides like the BYD Seal.
Bookings open March 10; the car is expected to go on sale in April.
If you want style plus substance in your next EV upgrade, this one's worth a look.