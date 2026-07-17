Mercedes-Benz executive says AMG GT 4-Door electric 'shouldn't even exist'
A top Mercedes-Benz executive has openly criticized the AMG GT 4-Door Electric, saying it "shouldn't even exist."
The car is already too far along in production to stop, which highlights some real frustration inside the company about its EV strategy.
This comes as Mercedes struggles with falling EV sales and high development costs.
Mercedes EQ model sales fell 90%
Mercedes has poured more than $1 billion into developing AMG electric cars and nearly $5.7 million into its EQS and EQE SUVs.
Despite all that investment, sales of EQ models dropped by 90% in 2024, so much so that an executive is calling them "the biggest failures in the company's history."
Mercedes rolling out sub $50,000 CLA
To turn things around, Mercedes is rolling out more affordable options like the electric CLA (under $50,000) and a new luxury van for the US.
The company hopes these moves will help it compete better in a tough EV market.