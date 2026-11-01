Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric 715km range kicks off November launches
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November 2026 is packed for car enthusiasts: four big launches are on the way.
Kicking things off is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric on November 4, a luxury SUV with a 715km range and 0 to 100km per hour sprint in just 4.3 seconds, priced around ₹80-90 lakh.
Denza, Toyota and Mini India debuts
On November 13, the Denza Z9 GT arrives as India's first shooting brake EV: think sporty looks and wild speed (0 to 100km per hour in just 2.7 seconds), expected at ₹1.2 crore-1.5 crore.
Toyota's Innova Hycross facelift lands November 25 as India's first flex-fuel hybrid MPV (₹20 lakh-35 lakh).
Wrapping up the month, the new Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback drops on November 27, including a cool Paul Smith Edition.