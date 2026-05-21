Mercedes launches GLS, GLE Night Edition SUVs in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched the exclusive GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in India. The special editions come with a darker aesthetic, unique interior detailing, and added features to enhance the luxury SUV lineup. These models are part of a global limited series and will be sold in limited numbers in the Indian market.

Market significance Mercedes-Benz's GLE and GLS models account for over 30% sales India has become one of the top global markets for Mercedes-Benz's GLE and GLS models. This highlights the growing demand for premium luxury SUVs in the country. The Night Edition models are available in two color options: Obsidian Black and an exclusive Alpine Grey finish, which isn't available on standard versions of these SUVs.

Design details The Night Edition SUVs get bespoke cabin experience The Night Edition models feature blacked-out styling elements, black Nappa leather upholstery, and Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim for a more bespoke cabin experience. Mercedes-Benz has also given both Night Edition SUVs a head-up display as standard equipment.

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