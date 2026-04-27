Mercedes-Benz India announces 40-plus launches, mostly EVs, CLA BEV ₹55L
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Mercedes-Benz India just announced a major push into electric, with 40-plus global launches, most of them EVs, over the next 18-20 months.
Its latest, the CLA BEV, starts at ₹55 lakh and marks its entry into India's luxury EV scene.
Mercedes-Benz India's EV sales at 6-8%
Right now, electric cars make up about 6% to 8% of Mercedes-Benz India's sales, but that number is expected to rise over the next 12 to 18 months.
High-end models like the EQS SUV, EQS Maybach SUV and electric G-Class SUV already account for 20% of the company's top-end vehicle volumes.
The new CLA BEV is off to a strong start too: more than 400 orders in just 20 days.
Plus, it can go up to 792km on a single charge, which is pretty impressive for anyone eyeing an upgrade.