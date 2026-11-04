Mercedes-Benz India launches GLC Electric assembled in Pune at ₹78.5L
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Mercedes-Benz India has launched the GLC Electric at a starting price of ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), expanding its luxury electric SUV portfolio in the country.
It's locally assembled in Pune and comes as a single 400 4MATIC variant, packing a dual-motor all-wheel-drive and a big 94-kWh battery.
GLC Electric 715km range 4.3s
The GLC Electric claims up to 715km range on a single charge and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.3 seconds, making it an electric SUV here.
You get slick features like an illuminated grille, huge AI-powered touchscreen, advanced safety tech, plus practical perks like towing up to 2.4 tons and an optional Vegan Package for those thinking green.
Deliveries are set to start around Diwali this year.