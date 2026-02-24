Mercedes-Benz India recalls 149 cars: What's the reason

Affected models and how to fix the issue

If you own a CLE made between September 2024 and March 2025, an AMG CLE from late 2024 through March 2025, or an AMG C-Class built between late October and late November 2024, your car might be on the list.

Mercedes says to head to your nearest service center to have the software issue addressed—and until then, don't count on this safety feature.