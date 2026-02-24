Mercedes-Benz India recalls 149 cars: What's the reason
Mercedes-Benz India is recalling 149 cars—including CLE, AMG CLE, and AMG C-Class models—because of a glitch in the Emergency Stop Assist feature.
The bug means the system might not notice if a driver stops steering during a medical emergency, which could stop automatic braking and emergency calls from kicking in.
Affected models and how to fix the issue
If you own a CLE made between September 2024 and March 2025, an AMG CLE from late 2024 through March 2025, or an AMG C-Class built between late October and late November 2024, your car might be on the list.
Mercedes says to head to your nearest service center to have the software issue addressed—and until then, don't count on this safety feature.
In other news, Mercedes just launched these cars
The brand just launched the locally assembled Maybach GLS (₹2.75 crore) and refreshed EQS saloon (from ₹1.34 crore).
Coming up: an electric CLA arriving in April as part of their big push for more EVs in India—12 new models are on the way as luxury car demand keeps growing.