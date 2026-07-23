Mercedes-Benz India upgrades gasoline cars to run on E25 fuel
Mercedes-Benz India just announced that all its gasoline cars can now run on E25 fuel, which mixes in 25% ethanol for a cleaner drive.
This update comes as India prepares for a future increase beyond the current E20 level, and was revealed during the launch of the new AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid.
CEO Santosh Iyer said the company had already upgraded the range with future fuel norms in mind and moving ahead of regulations, which he described as a big leap toward supporting cleaner fuels and cutting pollution.
Mercedes-Benz offers multiple powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz isn't just thinking about greener gasoline. It's also making sure you get options.
Alongside regular engines, they're offering plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles too.
Iyer said buyers should be able to choose the technology that suits them best, instead of being forced into one option.
The new AMG E 53 Performance Edition is a great example, blending strong performance with sustainability.