Mercedes-Benz India upgrades gasoline cars to run on E25 fuel

Mercedes-Benz India just announced that all its gasoline cars can now run on E25 fuel, which mixes in 25% ethanol for a cleaner drive.

This update comes as India prepares for a future increase beyond the current E20 level, and was revealed during the launch of the new AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid.

CEO Santosh Iyer said the company had already upgraded the range with future fuel norms in mind and moving ahead of regulations, which he described as a big leap toward supporting cleaner fuels and cutting pollution.