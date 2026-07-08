Mercedes-Benz India urges gradual shift to stronger ethanol blends

India rolls out E20, testing E25

India has fast-tracked E20 fuel: it has already been rolled out ahead of schedule, making E20 the standard petrol now available across the country. The government is also testing E25 on long-distance trials.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't seen big issues with E20 but does worry about inconsistent fuel quality. Meanwhile, BMW says its cars are good to go for E25.

One senior auto industry executive also said the government should focus on strengthening EV charging infrastructure.