Mercedes-Benz India urges gradual shift to stronger ethanol blends
Mercedes-Benz India is asking for a gradual move to stronger ethanol blends in gasoline, so automakers have time to adapt and older cars aren't left behind.
Their latest models, like the S-Class Hybrid, are already E20-ready and can handle E25 too.
Managing Director Santosh Iyer says it's important to have a clear plan and keep different fuel options at gasoline pumps while everyone adjusts.
India rolls out E20, testing E25
India has fast-tracked E20 fuel: it has already been rolled out ahead of schedule, making E20 the standard petrol now available across the country. The government is also testing E25 on long-distance trials.
Mercedes-Benz hasn't seen big issues with E20 but does worry about inconsistent fuel quality. Meanwhile, BMW says its cars are good to go for E25.
One senior auto industry executive also said the government should focus on strengthening EV charging infrastructure.