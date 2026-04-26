Each model is limited to just 140 units

Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class get limited-run 'Celebration Editions' in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:59 am Apr 26, 202611:59 am

What's the story

Mercedes-Benz India has launched special 'Celebration Editions' of its popular C-Class and E-Class models. The new variants are part of the company's 140th anniversary celebrations. Each model is limited to just 140 units and comes with a host of extra features over the standard versions. These include a dash camera, rear seat entertainment screens, rear seat cushions, and an exclusive collectible for an enhanced ownership experience.