Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class get limited-run 'Celebration Editions' in India
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz India has launched special 'Celebration Editions' of its popular C-Class and E-Class models. The new variants are part of the company's 140th anniversary celebrations. Each model is limited to just 140 units and comes with a host of extra features over the standard versions. These include a dash camera, rear seat entertainment screens, rear seat cushions, and an exclusive collectible for an enhanced ownership experience.
Cost
How much do these Celebration Editions cost?
The standard C-Class range starts at ₹59.90 lakh, while the Celebration Edition is priced at ₹62.40 lakh. The E-Class, available only in long wheelbase form in India, offers three variants: E200, E220d, and E450. The standard E-Class begins at ₹80 lakh and its Celebration Edition costs ₹82.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Model specifications
Notable features of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and E-Class
The C-Class comes with two petrol and one diesel engine options. It features heated and cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The E-Class model features a bigger 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-color ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, electric sunblinds for rear passengers, as well as powered front seats.