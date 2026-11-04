Mercedes-Benz launches GLC Electric in India at ₹78.5 lakh
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has expanded its luxury electric SUV lineup in India with the launch of the GLC Electric. The model comes at a starting price of ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is locally assembled at the company's Chakan facility in Pune and will be available for deliveries from Diwali this year. Initially, only the 400 4MATIC variant will be offered to customers.
Tech specs
The SUV offers boot space of up to 570-liter
The GLC Electric combines Mercedes-Benz's latest EV technology with an 800-volt electrical architecture, advanced driver assistance systems, and the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system.
The SUV measures 4,845mm in length, 1,913mm in width, and 1,644mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,972mm.
It offers a boot space of up to 570-liter, which can be expanded to 1,740-liter by folding rear seats.
Design details
It gets LED headlamps with tri-star daytime running lights
The GLC Electric sports an upright front grille with 942 illuminated elements, including the three-pointed star logo.
It gets LED headlamps with Mercedes-Benz's signature tri-star daytime running lights.
The side profile has a sloping roofline, silver roof rails, and chrome detailing around windows and lower doors.
The India-spec model comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles for a sleek look.
Interior features
The car features a massive MBUX Hyperscreen
The cabin of the GLC Electric is highlighted by a 99.3cm MBUX Hyperscreen that integrates the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment display, and front passenger screen into one seamless unit.
The SUV also gets the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system with artificial intelligence technology from Microsoft and Google.
It also has a SKY CONTROL panoramic roof with switchable glass technology to toggle between transparent and opaque settings.
Safety features
It comes with the MB.DRIVE driver-assistance suite
The GLC Electric comes with the Mercedes-Benz MB.DRIVE driver-assistance suite that uses inputs from up to 10 external cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.
Depending on the market and configuration, it offers features such as adaptive cruise control, steering assistance, lane-change assistance and automated parking functions.
Other highlights include DIGITAL LIGHT with micro-LED technology, keyless go with hands-free access and a comprehensive suite of active/passive safety systems.
Performance details
The SUV has official range of up to 715km
The India-spec GLC 400 4MATIC is powered by a 94kWh NMC battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.
The powertrain produces a combined output of 489hp and torque of up to 800Nm. It can go from zero to 100km/h in just 4.3 seconds with a top speed of up to 210km/h.
The SUV has an official technical range between 568-715km, depending on the configuration/conditions.