Mercedes-Benz launches GLC Electric in India at ₹78.5 lakh

The GLC Electric combines Mercedes-Benz's latest EV technology with an 800-volt electrical architecture, advanced driver assistance systems, and the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system.

The SUV measures 4,845mm in length, 1,913mm in width, and 1,644mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,972mm.

It offers a boot space of up to 570-liter, which can be expanded to 1,740-liter by folding rear seats.