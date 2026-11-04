Mercedes-Benz launches GLC Electric in India ₹78.5L 711km WLTP

With a 94 kWh battery and dual motors pushing out 490hp, this SUV can hit 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

It comes with AMG Line styling, advanced driving assists, and six color options.

More than 1,000 people have already booked theirs, so it's sold out until March 2027!

Deliveries start around Diwali this year as Mercedes-Benz doubles down on electric mobility in India.