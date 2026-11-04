Mercedes-Benz launches GLC Electric in India ₹78.5L 711km WLTP
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Mercedes-Benz just dropped the GLC Electric SUV in India at ₹78.5 lakh, making it its most accessible electric SUV yet.
Locally assembled, it offers a standout 711km range (WLTP) and features a huge 39.1-inch hyperscreen, the biggest you'll find in any Indian car.
GLC deliveries start around Diwali
With a 94 kWh battery and dual motors pushing out 490hp, this SUV can hit 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
It comes with AMG Line styling, advanced driving assists, and six color options.
More than 1,000 people have already booked theirs, so it's sold out until March 2027!
Deliveries start around Diwali this year as Mercedes-Benz doubles down on electric mobility in India.