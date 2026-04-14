Mercedes-Benz refreshes EQS for 2027 with bigger battery and 800V Auto Apr 14, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out a refreshed EQS electric sedan for 2027, starting in the second half of 2026.

The new model packs a bigger battery, upgraded motors, and faster charging thanks to an 800-volt system.

More than a quarter of its parts are brand new or improved, and there's now an EQS 500 4Matic version joining the lineup.