Mercedes-Benz refreshes EQS for 2027 with bigger battery and 800V
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Mercedes-Benz is rolling out a refreshed EQS electric sedan for 2027, starting in the second half of 2026.
The new model packs a bigger battery, upgraded motors, and faster charging thanks to an 800-volt system.
More than a quarter of its parts are brand new or improved, and there's now an EQS 500 4Matic version joining the lineup.
EQS 450+ rated 925km WLTP
The EQS 450+ now offers up to 925km of range (WLTP), though US drivers can expect closer to 644km.
The car sports a redesigned front end with updated lights and keeps the giant MBUX Hyperscreen inside.
Pricing isn't out yet, but these models will hit US dealerships starting in the second half of 2026.