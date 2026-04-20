Mercedes-Benz refreshes EQS with 926km range and 800V charging

EQS 450+ features 112 kWh battery

The EQS 450+ leads the pack for range with a big 112 kWh battery.

Power ranges from a solid 362hp up to an impressive 577hp, depending on which version you pick.

Regenerative braking is now stronger too, up by one-third to help recharge as you drive.

Inside and out, there are cool updates: steer-by-wire tech, a yoke-style steering wheel, sleek new grille and lights, and that massive MBUX Hyperscreen dashboard.

The air suspension even adapts in real time using cloud data for smoother rides wherever you go.