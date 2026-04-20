Mercedes-Benz refreshes EQS with 926km range and 800V charging
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the refreshed EQS electric sedan, and it's seriously pushing boundaries: think up to 926km on a single charge.
Thanks to its 800-volt system, you can add about 320km of range in only 10 minutes at a fast charger.
The lineup includes four variants: EQS 400, EQS 450+, EQS 500 4MATIC, and EQS 580 4MATIC.
EQS 450+ features 112 kWh battery
The EQS 450+ leads the pack for range with a big 112 kWh battery.
Power ranges from a solid 362hp up to an impressive 577hp, depending on which version you pick.
Regenerative braking is now stronger too, up by one-third to help recharge as you drive.
Inside and out, there are cool updates: steer-by-wire tech, a yoke-style steering wheel, sleek new grille and lights, and that massive MBUX Hyperscreen dashboard.
The air suspension even adapts in real time using cloud data for smoother rides wherever you go.