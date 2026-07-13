Mercedes-Benz says its cars are compatible with E20 fuel
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz India has issued a clarification regarding the compatibility of its BS VI petrol vehicles with E20 fuel. The statement comes after popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi claimed that his Mercedes SUV's mileage dropped drastically from 17km/liter to just 5km/liter within two days. Joshi had blamed the ethanol-blended fuel for this sudden decline in efficiency.
Fuel concerns
Vlogger fears potential engine damage
Joshi blamed the fuel sold at local petrol pumps for the drastic drop in mileage, attributing it to ethanol blending.
He said a full tank that once gave a driving range of some 800km now shows an estimated range of just about 480km after refueling.
The vlogger expressed his fears over potential damage to his German SUV's petrol engine due to this steep decline.
Official statement
What did Mercedes-Benz say?
In response to Joshi's video going viral, Mercedes-Benz India issued a customer advisory addressing concerns over E20 petrol.
"At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us," the company said.
"All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities."
The company also offered support for any technical queries regarding this matter.