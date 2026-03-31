Mercedes-Benz reveals refreshed 2027 GLS 580 with flat-plane V-8 Auto Mar 31, 2026

Mercedes-Benz just revealed its refreshed 2027 GLS SUV, and it's packing some serious upgrades.

Under the hood of the GLS 580 is a new flat-plane crankshaft V-8 engine prepared for future emissions standards.

The design borrows from the E-Class with bigger headlights and taillights for a sharper vibe.

One standout: its cloud-based suspension reads road conditions 1,000 times per second, allowing it to soften or stiffen before it encounters a bump.