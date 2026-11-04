Mercedes-Benz seeks up to 30% faster car development with AI
Mercedes-Benz wants to cut the time it takes to develop new cars by up to 30%, thanks to artificial intelligence and simulation tools.
Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group, says AI will now play a role across everything from engineering and factory planning to production, making the whole process faster.
Mercedes-Benz pilots logistics robots, virtual factories
The company is moving beyond basic automation. Mercedes-Benz has already started pilot projects in logistics, where robots are being used for tasks such as moving components from one location to another.
Mercedes-Benz will even design and test entire factories virtually before building them, saving time and resources.
And if you're wondering about jobs, Kallenius reassures that while roles will evolve with AI, engineers are still very much needed, so it's more about new opportunities than replacements.