Mercedes-Benz seeks up to 30% faster car development with AI

The company is moving beyond basic automation. Mercedes-Benz has already started pilot projects in logistics, where robots are being used for tasks such as moving components from one location to another.

Mercedes-Benz will even design and test entire factories virtually before building them, saving time and resources.

And if you're wondering about jobs, Kallenius reassures that while roles will evolve with AI, engineers are still very much needed, so it's more about new opportunities than replacements.