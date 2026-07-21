Mercedes-Benz teases Maybach GLS SUV with illuminated grille for 2026
Mercedes-Benz just teased its upcoming Maybach GLS SUV, and it's all about luxury vibes.
The video shows off an illuminated grille, sleek LED daytime lights, starry headlamps, and a glowing Maybach logo.
Set to launch in 2026, this model builds on the updated GLS released earlier this year.
Puddle lamps, MBUX Superscreen, V8 expected
The teaser highlights cool lighting touches like puddle lamps for nighttime style.
Inside, the cabin is expected to feature the MBUX Superscreen with three displays running the latest infotainment software.
Under the hood is expected to be the latest V8; the updated GLS produces 530hp and 750Nm, but the Maybach version will likely have more power.
Expect the price to top $181,350 (the current GLS starting point), thanks to all these premium upgrades.
Mercedes hasn't shared an exact reveal date yet, but the article estimates a launch by summer's end.