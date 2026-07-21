Mercedes-Benz teases Maybach GLS SUV with illuminated grille for 2026

The teaser highlights cool lighting touches like puddle lamps for nighttime style.

Inside, the cabin is expected to feature the MBUX Superscreen with three displays running the latest infotainment software.

Under the hood is expected to be the latest V8; the updated GLS produces 530hp and 750Nm, but the Maybach version will likely have more power.

Expect the price to top $181,350 (the current GLS starting point), thanks to all these premium upgrades.

Mercedes hasn't shared an exact reveal date yet, but the article estimates a launch by summer's end.