Mercedes-Benz is putting its legendary C 111-II supercar up for auction on February 3, 2027, at the Palais du Louvre in Paris.

This isn't just any vintage ride: it's got a wild four-rotor Wankel (rotary) engine installed in the vehicle's center, and it's the only C 111 Mercedes will sell for the next 25 years.

The money raised will help upgrade their Stuttgart museum with a fresh new look.