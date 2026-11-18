Mercedes-Benz to auction C 111-II at Louvre for museum upgrade
Mercedes-Benz is putting its legendary C 111-II supercar up for auction on February 3, 2027, at the Palais du Louvre in Paris.
This isn't just any vintage ride: it's got a wild four-rotor Wankel (rotary) engine installed in the vehicle's center, and it's the only C 111 Mercedes will sell for the next 25 years.
The money raised will help upgrade their Stuttgart museum with a fresh new look.
Only 17 C 111 cars built
The C 111 series debuted back in 1969 but never made it to mass production because of tech hurdles and the 1973 oil crisis. Only 17 were ever built, all kept by Mercedes, so getting your hands on one is pretty much unheard of.
The car up for grabs, "Car 33," was also tested for ABS and was carefully restored in 2024 to keep its original vibe intact.
If you want a shot at owning this piece of history (or just want to see what it goes for), check out registration details on the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center site: the auction happens during Paris's Retromobile vintage car fair!