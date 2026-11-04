Mercedes-Benz turns to PLM.AI to match Chinese automakers' development speed
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Mercedes-Benz is turning to artificial intelligence to shake things up, after giving a respectful nod to Chinese carmakers for their outstanding speed of development.
Mercedes-Benz says the new PLM.AI system will link vehicle development, purchasing, production, sales, and after-sales services, hoping this tech boost will help Mercedes keep up with Chinese automakers.
Mercedes-Benz China sales down 29%
PLM.AI could reduce overall development time by up to 30%, while engineers stay in charge of quality.
Still, Mercedes is facing tough times: sales in China fell 19% last year and another 29% this year, with global numbers also sliding.
To bounce back, it's rolling out fresh models like the next-generation CLA and an electric E-Class.