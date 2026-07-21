2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS arrives with better looks, more powerful engine
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest iteration of its luxury SUV, the 2027 Maybach GLS 680. The new model comes with a refreshed exterior design and a more powerful engine. It is powered by Mercedes's latest twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 mill, which now produces an impressive 603hp and 850Nm of torque. This is an increase of about 53hp and 121Nm over its predecessor.
Performance upgrade
The SUV flaunts Mercedes's new steering system
The new V8 engine in the Maybach GLS 680 is electrified with a second-generation starter generator.
The vehicle also comes with Mercedes's revised steering system and Airmatic air suspension as standard.
For those looking for an even smoother ride, there's an option to add the automaker's new E-Active Body Control, which actively adjusts spring and damper forces to counteract roll, pitch, and lift.
Design
It features an illuminated grille and standing 3-pointed star
The Maybach GLS 680 comes with a new front end, illuminated grille surround, and an illuminated Maybach grille badge.
It also gets an illuminated standing Mercedes-Benz Star, a first for the automaker.
The standard wheels are 22-inch with a 20-hole design, while optional 23-inch forged wheels come with a precision ball-bearing mechanism to keep their star logo vertically aligned.
Interior features
The vehicle comes with MBUX Superscreen for enhanced experience
The interior of the 2027 Maybach GLS 680 is as luxurious as you'd expect from a high-end SUV.
It comes with Mercedes's MBUX Superscreen, a triple-display setup with Rose Gold dials and illuminated outer climate control air vents.
The massaging functionality for first- and second-row passengers has also been improved for added comfort on long journeys.
Audio
It gets an upgraded Burmester surround sound system
The 2027 Maybach GLS 680 gets an upgraded Burmester 3D Surround System with Dolby Atmos.
The audio system now has two additional speakers, bringing the total to 15, and a more powerful 710-watt amplifier for an immersive listening experience.
The new model will start arriving at dealerships later this year but Mercedes-Benz has not yet revealed its pricing details.