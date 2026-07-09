Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric AMG CLA 45 with axial-flux motors

CLA 45 up to 680hp

The electric CLA 45 delivers up to 680hp and an incredible 1760Nm of torque, more than triple what the previous gas model could do.

It rockets from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3 seconds, with top speeds hitting up to 270km per hour if you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

Plus, it keeps Mercedes's signature all-wheel drive for sharp handling.