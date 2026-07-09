Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric AMG CLA 45 with axial-flux motors
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Mercedes-Benz just dropped the all-electric AMG CLA 45 today, and it's a big leap from its old turbocharged models.
This new ride borrows axial-flux motor technology from the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and is available as both a sedan and wagon.
It's compact but seriously powerful, definitely not your average entry-level AMG.
CLA 45 up to 680hp
The electric CLA 45 delivers up to 680hp and an incredible 1760Nm of torque, more than triple what the previous gas model could do.
It rockets from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3 seconds, with top speeds hitting up to 270km per hour if you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Plus, it keeps Mercedes's signature all-wheel drive for sharp handling.