Mercedes-Benz unveils G-Class drone defense setup at Eurosatory 2026 Paris Auto Jun 12, 2026

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a new drone defense setup at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, and it is built around a specially modified G-Class paired with a dedicated Sprinter support vehicle.

Teaming up with Tytan Technologies and BINZ, they have created two vehicles: one acts as a mobile command center packed with cameras and secure communications, while the other is designed for rough terrain with an extendable radar mast and drone-launch module.