Mercedes-Benz unveils G-Class drone defense setup at Eurosatory 2026 Paris
Mercedes-Benz unveiled a new drone defense setup at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, and it is built around a specially modified G-Class paired with a dedicated Sprinter support vehicle.
Teaming up with Tytan Technologies and BINZ, they have created two vehicles: one acts as a mobile command center packed with cameras and secure communications, while the other is designed for rough terrain with an extendable radar mast and drone-launch module.
Wolf 2 joins German armed forces
Alongside the new system, Mercedes-Benz showed off several specialized vehicles, including more than 74,000 G-Classes already used in security and disaster response.
The Wolf 2 model is now joining the German armed forces with upgraded digital technology.
They also demonstrated mobile battery storage to keep drones powered up even in remote spots.