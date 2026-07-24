Mercedes-Benz unveils GLA crossover July 29 at 1:30pm ET
Mercedes-Benz is revealing its third-generation GLA crossover on July 29, and you can catch the live stream at 1:30pm ET.
The GLA has been a big player for over a decade, going head-to-head with the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.
This time, Mercedes is blending mild-hybrid and electric options under one sleek design, aiming for a smoother transition between gasoline and electric.
Bigger GLA with screens and frunk
The new GLA will be a bit bigger with cool star-pattern headlights and flush door handles for better aerodynamics.
Inside, it's all about screens, expect a digital cluster plus two big touchscreens for both driver and passenger.
If you're eyeing the electric version, look out for features like a front trunk (frunk), rear- or all-wheel-drive choices, and an optional panoramic glass roof lit up with stars, a nice nod to Mercedes's luxe vibe.