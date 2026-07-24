Mercedes-Benz unveils GLA crossover July 29 at 1:30pm ET

Mercedes-Benz is revealing its third-generation GLA crossover on July 29, and you can catch the live stream at 1:30pm ET.

The GLA has been a big player for over a decade, going head-to-head with the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

This time, Mercedes is blending mild-hybrid and electric options under one sleek design, aiming for a smoother transition between gasoline and electric.