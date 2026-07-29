Mercedes-Benz unveils GLA electric SUV with 268 and 349hp
Mercedes-Benz just pulled the wraps off its latest EV, the GLA Electric SUV, set to hit US roads in summer 2027.
You'll get two options: the GLA 250+ Electric with 268hp or the beefier dual-motor GLA 350 4Matic Electric at 349hp, so there's something for both everyday drivers and those who want a bit more punch.
Battery delivers up to 591km
Both models pack an 85-kWh battery with super-fast charging: think adding up to 266km in about 10 minutes.
Range is solid too: expect around 347-591km per charge for the longest-range GLA, which is competitive with the Tesla Model Y and would comfortably surpass the Audi Q4 E-tron.
Inside, you get a sleek digital dash and touchscreen powered by Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system, plus cool add-ons like a panoramic glass roof or even streaming apps on a passenger display.
Starting price? Around $50,000, but premium features can bump that up.