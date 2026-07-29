Mercedes-Benz unveils GLA electric SUV with 268 and 349hp

Both models pack an 85-kWh battery with super-fast charging: think adding up to 266km in about 10 minutes.

Range is solid too: expect around 347-591km per charge for the longest-range GLA, which is competitive with the Tesla Model Y and would comfortably surpass the Audi Q4 E-tron.

Inside, you get a sleek digital dash and touchscreen powered by Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system, plus cool add-ons like a panoramic glass roof or even streaming apps on a passenger display.

Starting price? Around $50,000, but premium features can bump that up.