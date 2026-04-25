Mercedes-Benz unveils long-wheelbase GLC EV with 3 rows in China

Luxurious interior plus 85.5 kWh battery

Inside, you get luxury touches like power-adjustable captain seats in the second row that heat, cool, and even massage.

There's a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen up front and a panoramic glass roof overhead.

Safety is covered with 11 airbags, plus advanced driver assistance features.

Underneath it all is an 85.5 kWh battery good for up to 703km on one charge—and fast charging at 320 kW keeps things moving quickly.

This model goes head-to-head with rivals like BMW's upcoming iX3 LWB but is currently exclusive to China.