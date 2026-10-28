Mercedes-Benz unveils M 252 LS electric turbocharger for non-AMG GLB
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Mercedes-Benz just rolled out its new M 252 LS engine with electric turbocharging for non-AMG models, starting with the GLB compact crossover.
This move is all about giving its regular cars a serious performance boost (think quicker acceleration and better efficiency) while still keeping things eco-friendly as more drivers look toward electric vehicles.
F1-derived electric turbo cuts CO2 17%
The M 252 LS pairs a 228-horsepower gas engine with a 31-horsepower electric turbocharger, which means less turbo lag and smoother driving.
It also recycles energy from exhaust gasses to help cut carbon dioxide emissions by 17%.
The tech comes straight from Mercedes's Formula One team, showing how racing innovations are making everyday drives smarter and greener.