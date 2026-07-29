Mercedes-Benz unveils new GLA with electric and hybrid options
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the eight GLA, giving its compact crossover a major refresh.
This time, you can pick between all-electric and hybrid versions: the EV lineup includes the GLA 250+ and the zippier GLA 350 4Matic, which does 0-97km/h in just over 5 seconds.
The hybrid pairs a turbo engine with an electrified 8-speed dual-clutch, so it's not just about looks.
GLA top EV 349hp 657km range
The top electric model puts out 349hp and can go up to 657km on a charge thanks to its big battery.
The new GLA is roomier inside with more legroom in back, plus it gets fresh headlights, taillights, and wheels up to 20-inch.
Electric models rock an illuminated grille for extra flair.
Expect it at US dealerships late next year. Pricing isn't out yet, but the gas-powered 2026 GLA 250 started at $42,850.