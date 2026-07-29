Mercedes-Benz unveils new GLA with electric and hybrid options

Mercedes-Benz just dropped the eight GLA, giving its compact crossover a major refresh.

This time, you can pick between all-electric and hybrid versions: the EV lineup includes the GLA 250+ and the zippier GLA 350 4Matic, which does 0-97km/h in just over 5 seconds.

The hybrid pairs a turbo engine with an electrified 8-speed dual-clutch, so it's not just about looks.