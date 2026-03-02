Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in India at ₹1.4 crore

What about features and powertrains?

Assembled in Pune, the extra-long V-Class comes with AMG Line styling—think multi-beam LED headlamps and 18-inch alloys for that premium vibe.

Inside, you get a choice between four or six plush leather seats; the four-seater even adds captain chairs with leg rests, heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

On tech and safety: there's a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, plus two engine options—a powerful diesel or a mild-hybrid petrol—both paired with a smooth nine-speed automatic gearbox.