Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in India at ₹1.4 crore
Mercedes-Benz has brought back its V-Class luxury MPV to India, starting at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom).
This 2026 model gets fresh design tweaks, more features, and now offers a petrol engine option.
Bookings are open and deliveries kick off by the end of March.
The V-Class is set to compete with other high-end people movers like the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.
What about features and powertrains?
Assembled in Pune, the extra-long V-Class comes with AMG Line styling—think multi-beam LED headlamps and 18-inch alloys for that premium vibe.
Inside, you get a choice between four or six plush leather seats; the four-seater even adds captain chairs with leg rests, heating, ventilation, and massage functions.
On tech and safety: there's a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, plus two engine options—a powerful diesel or a mild-hybrid petrol—both paired with a smooth nine-speed automatic gearbox.