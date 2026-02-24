Mercedes-Benz's mini G-Class is coming with hybrid and electric options
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out the "Little G-Class" in 2027, bringing a more affordable, off-road-ready version of its iconic SUV.
Unlike the all-electric G580, this model will offer both hybrid and electric powertrains—an update made after the brand noticed buyers still want choices beyond just electric.
Both powertrains will offer decent range
The electric Little G-Class packs two eATS2.0 motors (one front, one rear) and an 85kWh battery for up to 724km of range (WLTP).
If you prefer some old-school engine vibes, the hybrid uses a 1.5L turbo four-cylinder from the CLA plus an electric motor for short EV-only trips.
Design will be similar to the original G-Class
Design-wise, expect all the classic G-Class vibes: boxy shape, round headlights, flared arches, flat roof—and yes, that iconic side-hinged tailgate with an external carry case or tailgate-mounted spare expected on some variants.
It'll go head-to-head with rivals like Land Rover Defender Sport and Toyota Land Cruiser FJ when it lands.