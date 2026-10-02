Mercedes confirms retirement of EQE sedan and Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680
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A company spokesperson confirmed to Car And Driver that it's retiring the EQE sedan, including the Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan, Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, and the most expensive and extravagant Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV for the 2027 model year.
The move is all about streamlining its EV lineup, so if you had your eye on these models, they won't be sticking around much longer.
Mercedes aims to streamline EV lineup
Mercedes says this shift will help it focus on making its electric cars work better with its classic lineup.
By phasing out these models, it's aiming to build smarter, more efficient EVs in the future: think fewer choices but better tech and a smoother experience down the road.