Mercedes drops the W17: F1's next-gen ride for 2026

Mercedes just showed off its W17 E PERFORMANCE, built for the biggest F1 rule shake-up ever.

It's smaller, lighter, and packs a split electric/combustion engine running on new sustainable fuel made with PETRONAS.

The car also gets fancy active aero—meaning its front and rear wings are moveable to help drivers go faster (and smarter).