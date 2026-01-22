Mercedes drops the W17: F1's next-gen ride for 2026
Mercedes just showed off its W17 E PERFORMANCE, built for the biggest F1 rule shake-up ever.
It's smaller, lighter, and packs a split electric/combustion engine running on new sustainable fuel made with PETRONAS.
The car also gets fancy active aero—meaning its front and rear wings are moveable to help drivers go faster (and smarter).
What's cool about the W17?
The W17 is all about the future: it runs 50% electric, uses green fuels, and features moveable front and rear wings.
The design stands out too—think PETRONAS green streaks on silver and black, plus those signature AMG patterns and Mercedes stars.
Who's driving & what are their chances?
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are back as teammates.
With Mercedes's strong engine game since 2014, they're early favorites for 2026.
Team boss Toto Wolff summed it up best: this car shows what teamwork at Brixworth and Brackley can do.