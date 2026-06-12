Mercedes S Class and Mini Countryman C debut in India
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Two new luxury cars are about to drop in India: the refreshed Mercedes-Benz S-Class on June 15 and the Mini Countryman C on June 17.
Both promise fresh looks and upgraded features, so car fans have something to look forward to next week.
S Class PHEV, Mini Countryman C
The new S-Class gets a plug-in hybrid option with a 3.0-liter turbo-gasoline engine plus electric motor, offering 435hp, a quick 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds, and up to 100km on electric power alone (starting at ₹2 crore).
The Mini Countryman C brings an entry-level gasoline variant with a punchy three-cylinder engine, smooth seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and bold design tweaks, and expect prices above ₹58 lakh.